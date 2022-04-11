stETH Price Tops $704.92 on Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. One stETH coin can currently be bought for $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. stETH has a total market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00043404 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.23 or 0.07506428 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000147 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39,970.99 or 1.00138836 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

