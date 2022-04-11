Steve D. Cooper Sells 47,900 Shares of One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS) Stock

One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Rating) major shareholder Steve D. Cooper sold 47,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.16, for a total value of $199,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NASDAQ:OSS traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,575. One Stop Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.58.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OSS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of One Stop Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut One Stop Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, One Stop Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.47.
One Stop Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of computing modules and systems targeting edge deployments. It specializes in computers and storage products. The company operates in two segments: the design and manufacture of high-performance customized computer and flash arrays, in-flight entertainment, and connectivity and value-added reseller with minimal customization.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on One Stop Systems (OSS)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.