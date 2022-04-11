Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Price Target to C$150.00

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

RY has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.20.

Shares of RY stock opened at $108.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.91. Royal Bank of Canada has a fifty-two week low of $91.14 and a fifty-two week high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.944 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 582.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 12,215 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 46,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

