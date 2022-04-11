Stifel Nicolaus Raises Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target to C$10.25

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. CSFB set a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Yamana Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $5.25 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $68.19.

Shares of AUY stock opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.87. Yamana Gold has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $4.46.

Yamana Gold ( NYSE:AUY Get Rating ) (TSE:YRI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $503.80 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Yamana Gold will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 41.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on March 17, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

