Stifel Nicolaus Trims Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Target Price to C$172.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) had its price objective trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

CM has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Europe increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $164.83.

Shares of CM stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $125.67 and a 200-day moving average of $120.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $97.57 and a 1-year high of $132.48.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $1.267 per share. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.17%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 68.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 246 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 732.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 44.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

