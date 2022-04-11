Stobox Token (STBU) 24 Hour Volume Tops $47,705.00

Stobox Token (STBU) traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Stobox Token has traded down 20.4% against the U.S. dollar. Stobox Token has a total market capitalization of $448,411.09 and approximately $47,705.00 worth of Stobox Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stobox Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stobox Token Coin Profile

Stobox Token was first traded on September 2nd, 2020. Stobox Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,961,579 coins. Stobox Token’s official Twitter account is @StoboxCompany and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stobox Token is www.stobox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “STBU is used to reward customers who bring the most value to the ecosystem and provide them with special terms. STBU allows becoming part of Stobox Community of decent people who take advantage of digital assets. “

Stobox Token Coin Trading

