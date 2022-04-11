StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2022

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAUGet Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAU opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.34. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

