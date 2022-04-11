StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:AAU opened at $0.35 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.34. Almaden Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $47.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 19.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Get Almaden Minerals alerts:

Almaden Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Almaden Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on the operation of Ixtaca gold-silver deposit. The company was founded by James Duane Poliquin on February 1, 2002 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Almaden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Almaden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.