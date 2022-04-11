StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63.
Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%.
Broadway Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
