StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BYFC opened at $1.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $110.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Broadway Financial has a 1 year low of $1.44 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.63.

Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.64 million during the quarter. Broadway Financial had a negative net margin of 14.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.73%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadway Financial by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 2,264,083 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after purchasing an additional 397,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Broadway Financial by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,645 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 24,177 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $603,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Broadway Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadway Financial by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,086 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 20,331 shares during the last quarter. 14.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadway Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers personal, money market, checking and certificate of deposit accounts. It also offers credit cards, online banking, bank by mail, gold phone and online bill pay. The company was founded in September 1995 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

