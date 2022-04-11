StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marchex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Marchex from $4.75 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Marchex from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

MCHX stock opened at $2.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $83.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.20 and a beta of 1.88. Marchex has a 12 month low of $1.66 and a 12 month high of $3.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.58.

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.24 million. Marchex had a negative net margin of 8.21% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marchex will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Marchex by 12.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 80,993 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Marchex by 8.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 193,081 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Marchex by 17.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marchex by 41.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 33,816 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 9,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Marchex by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 205,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 148,078 shares in the last quarter. 59.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

