StockNews.com Begins Coverage on StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StealthGas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.37 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. StealthGas has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $3.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.26.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.06 million. Research analysts predict that StealthGas will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Towerview LLC raised its position in shares of StealthGas by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,677 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of StealthGas during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in StealthGas in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

