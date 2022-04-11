StockNews.com Downgrades Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLLGet Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a sell rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $274.60.

Shares of NYSE JLL opened at $220.16 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $174.68 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $238.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $249.96.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLLGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of JLL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the fourth quarter worth about $135,235,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 57.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,034,000 after acquiring an additional 481,821 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $91,793,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,026,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $998,955,000 after acquiring an additional 239,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth about $50,704,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

