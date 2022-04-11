StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NAVB opened at $0.79 on Monday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.75.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutic. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics, Therapeutics, and Corporate. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, OH.

