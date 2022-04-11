StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of SemiLEDs stock opened at $3.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.36 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.19. SemiLEDs has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $31.44.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 75.04% and a negative net margin of 40.13%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. 3.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SemiLEDs Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of light emitting diode chips and components. Its products include blue, ultraviolet, green, white, and entertainment LEDs. It offers LED chips, EF flipchip LED series, LED components, UV LED, and lighting products. The firm’s products are used for general lighting applications, including street lights, commercial, industrial, system, and residential lighting.

