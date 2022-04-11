StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TAIT opened at $3.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.41 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.35. Taitron Components has a 12 month low of $3.26 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.71.

Get Taitron Components alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAIT. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Taitron Components during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taitron Components during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Taitron Components by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 415,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.41% of the company’s stock.

Taitron Components, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of original designed and manufactured products and electronic components. It also offers discrete semiconductors and commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, and value-added engineering and turnkey services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taitron Components Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taitron Components and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.