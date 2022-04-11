StockNews.com Lowers Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a sell rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $274.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $220.16 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $174.68 and a fifty-two week high of $275.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $238.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.96.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

