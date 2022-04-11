StockNews.com Lowers Visa (NYSE:V) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Erste Group upgraded shares of Visa to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $267.33.

NYSE V opened at $216.98 on Friday. Visa has a 52-week low of $186.67 and a 52-week high of $252.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $415.35 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Visa will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.90, for a total value of $2,024,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,250 shares of company stock valued at $10,951,267 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 236.8% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

