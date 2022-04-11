StockNews.com Upgrades AutoNation (NYSE:AN) to “Strong-Buy”

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AN. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.86.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $103.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.13. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $88.32 and a fifty-two week high of $133.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.35.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $5.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 50.46%. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoNation will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total transaction of $8,254,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.40, for a total transaction of $2,485,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,846 shares of company stock worth $20,172,605. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Stellantis.

