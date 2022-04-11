Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Has $65,000 Stock Position in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:ECLN – Get Rating) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,204,000.

Shares of ECLN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.08. The company had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average of $24.41. First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $27.12.

