Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 40.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000.

Shares of PEJ stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.04. The stock had a trading volume of 12,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 348,396. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $41.94 and a twelve month high of $54.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.56 and its 200 day moving average is $48.61.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

