Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of STRM opened at $1.56 on Monday. Streamline Health Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $74.26 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Streamline Health Solutions stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. ( NASDAQ:STRM Get Rating ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 82,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Streamline Health Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.98% of the company’s stock.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

