Substratum Hits One Day Trading Volume of $132.00 (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Substratum has a market cap of $706,945.72 and $132.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Substratum has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. One Substratum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Substratum Profile

SUB is a coin. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

Buying and Selling Substratum

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

