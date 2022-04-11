Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,841,435 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 69,289 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $163,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Pictet North America Advisors SA boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 34,347 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,383,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $111,071,000 after buying an additional 53,006 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Ann D. Janssen sold 3,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.96, for a total value of $449,788.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,343,086 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EOG stock traded down $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $123.94. The stock had a trading volume of 28,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,804,718. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.68. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.81 and a 52-week high of $127.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 13.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

EOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.18.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

