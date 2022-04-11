Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $108.61 Million Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 796,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 35,111 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $108,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Waste Connections by 2.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,991,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,245,000 after purchasing an additional 205,348 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,380,649 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $929,446,000 after purchasing an additional 405,915 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 86.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,698,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,935 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 39.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,401,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,283,000 after purchasing an additional 684,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Waste Connections by 22.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,013,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,513,000 after purchasing an additional 365,062 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WCN. Scotiabank lowered Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

NYSE WCN traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $143.32. 27,407 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,283,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.97. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.76. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.66 and a 1-year high of $145.62.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 10.05%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.181 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is currently 38.82%.

About Waste Connections (Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.