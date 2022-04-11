Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $167.42 Million Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 810,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,269 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $167,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 117.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.69.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $148.52. 3,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,354. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $209.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.98.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

