Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $219.42 Million Stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,010,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,262 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $219,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordant Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8,260.0% in the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.76.

FIS stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $102.42. The stock had a trading volume of 13,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,141,862. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.43, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 276.47%.

About Fidelity National Information Services (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

