Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $95.37 Million Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 525,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 62,506 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $95,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 32.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dover by 13.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,561,000 after acquiring an additional 103,569 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 10.8% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Dover by 26.7% during the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Dover by 5.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 74,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOV traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $151.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,515. The stock has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $137.65 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.24.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DOV shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $196.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Dover from $218.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.46.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total value of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

