Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $98.77 Million Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 33.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 854,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 420,421 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $98,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 84.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DFS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.05.

In other news, EVP Daniel Peter Capozzi sold 8,649 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.59, for a total transaction of $1,077,578.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $101,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,892 shares of company stock worth $1,747,661. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFS traded up $1.46 on Monday, hitting $113.03. 6,882 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,849,805. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.03. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $94.91 and a one year high of $135.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.57.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.03. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 41.22% and a return on equity of 45.63%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.25%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

