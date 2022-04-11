Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,329,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,963 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $198,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,194,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,717 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 33,925,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077,946 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,062,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,408,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,799,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,313,000 after acquiring an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey sold 4,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $386,771.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,080 shares of company stock valued at $10,443,094 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.21.

Shares of CL stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $80.27. 63,465 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,329,528. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $72.20 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.62.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.31%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.