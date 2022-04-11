Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,642,694 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,272 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $212,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in HP during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its stake in HP by 161.0% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in HP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 800 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. UBS Group downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.07.

NYSE HPQ remained flat at $$38.63 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,630,588. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $41.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day moving average is $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

In other HP news, insider Harvey Anderson sold 8,939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total value of $329,312.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

