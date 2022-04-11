Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 111,834 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,261,306 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 111,834 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for 0.8% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,353,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total transaction of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE HD traded up $1.30 on Monday, reaching $312.41. 32,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,099,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $329.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $360.86. The company has a market cap of $322.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.59 and a 12 month high of $420.61.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.
