Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 14,085 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 417,197 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 14,085 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $158,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 11.4% during the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 6,905,705 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,801,023,000 after buying an additional 705,288 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,064 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,060,500,000 after buying an additional 81,712 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Illumina by 2.2% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,536,079 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,028,659,000 after buying an additional 55,303 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Illumina by 4.7% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,466,350 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $594,766,000 after buying an additional 65,545 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Illumina by 17.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,145,765 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $464,734,000 after buying an additional 173,748 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $8.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $354.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $55.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.94. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $302.79 and a 12 month high of $526.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $369.97.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The life sciences company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 16.82%. Illumina’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $432.72 to $412.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Illumina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $399.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Illumina from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.91.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.83, for a total transaction of $126,161.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Febbo sold 1,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.01, for a total value of $715,699.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,156 shares of company stock worth $1,181,861. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina (Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.