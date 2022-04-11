Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 25,691 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 311,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,691 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $94,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $137,568,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 437,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,490,000 after purchasing an additional 201,915 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,177,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,046,000 after purchasing an additional 130,430 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 381,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,890,000 after purchasing an additional 123,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 995,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,711 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.01, for a total transaction of $2,717,919.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 1,285 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.02, for a total transaction of $415,080.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,106 shares of company stock valued at $32,258,469. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.67.

AMP traded up $2.69 during trading on Monday, reaching $295.73. 2,054 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $236.35 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $297.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.17. The company has a market cap of $32.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.77 by $0.38. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 48.36%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.59%.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

