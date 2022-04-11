Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 262,210 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,562,971 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 262,210 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Kinder Morgan worth $88,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Kinder Morgan by 33.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $19.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,044,238. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $19.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $17.18.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 138.46%.

KMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.36.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.34, for a total value of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

