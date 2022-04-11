Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 29,456 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 606,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,456 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $91,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Copart by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 585,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,242,000 after buying an additional 68,539 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Copart by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,351,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,233,000 after acquiring an additional 49,480 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 106.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Copart by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Copart by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Copart stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $124.91. 10,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,631. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a current ratio of 5.24. Copart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.37 and a 12 month high of $161.12. The company has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.13.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $867.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.99 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. Analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Copart from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.33.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

