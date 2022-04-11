Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 423,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,130 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $105,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 140.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,863,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,427,543 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 486.4% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,323,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,999 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,401.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 372,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,333,000 after acquiring an additional 347,996 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 231.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 414,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,585,000 after acquiring an additional 289,231 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total transaction of $539,477.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,357 shares of company stock valued at $1,571,857. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.38.

MCK stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $324.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,217,946. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $180.41 and a 1 year high of $327.82. The company has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $285.71 and its 200-day moving average is $247.16.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.77. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 21.15%.

About McKesson (Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

