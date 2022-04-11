Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,872,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224,160 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $102,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 12 month low of $41.90 and a 12 month high of $55.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.72%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, General Counsel Lisa R. Cohn sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $836,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Beldin sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $766,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,258 shares of company stock valued at $170,544 and sold 41,500 shares valued at $2,184,830. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.33.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

