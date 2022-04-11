Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Given New $32.00 Price Target at Barclays

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SNCY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Sun Country Airlines in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sun Country Airlines from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sun Country Airlines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.67.

SNCY stock opened at $23.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.60. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $172.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.24 million. Sun Country Airlines had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sun Country Airlines will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 1,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total value of $25,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William Trousdale sold 22,843 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $554,399.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,215 over the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 485.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 2,407.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter.

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 48 aircraft, including 36 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

