Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Superior Plus Corp. (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.07.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SUUIF shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TD Securities assumed coverage on Superior Plus in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$15.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$14.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 6th.

OTCMKTS SUUIF traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,459. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.22. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $12.88.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the provision of propane distribution, specialty chemicals, construction products distribution and fixed price energy services. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, U.S. Propane Distribution and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution Segment Buys, sells and distributes propane and other liquid fuels and related products in Canada and provides wholesale portfolio management services through Superior Gas Liquids in Canada and the U.S.

