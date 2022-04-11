Susquehanna Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) Price Target to $96.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CP. UBS Group raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a positive rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $75.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.01. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $69.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CP. Avion Wealth acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 372.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 402 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

