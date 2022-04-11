Swap (XWP) 24-Hour Volume Hits $170.00

Swap (XWP) traded down 19.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. Over the last week, Swap has traded down 29.1% against the US dollar. Swap has a total market capitalization of $113,887.69 and approximately $170.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00043485 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,989.54 or 0.07522903 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,596.35 or 0.99640482 BTC.

Swap Coin Profile

Swap’s total supply is 15,083,559 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swap’s official website is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

