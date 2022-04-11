Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY) Lifted to Buy at Danske

Danske upgraded shares of Swedbank AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SWDBY. Pareto Securities raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a SEK 205 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup raised Swedbank AB (publ) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 175 to SEK 174 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded Swedbank AB (publ) from a reduce rating to an accumulate rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Swedbank AB (publ) from SEK 204 to SEK 200 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Swedbank AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $186.55.

Swedbank AB (publ) stock opened at $16.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Swedbank AB has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $23.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32.

Swedbank AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:SWDBY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. Swedbank AB (publ) had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 41.52%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.974 per share. This represents a yield of 9.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Swedbank AB (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 44.95%.

Swedbank AB engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Swedish Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, Baltic Banking, and Group Functions and Others. The Swedish Banking segment caters to customers through digital channels and branches, as well as through cooperating savings banks and franchises.

