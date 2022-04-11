Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives $79.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

SWMAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 64 to SEK 66 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 92 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

SWMAY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.11. The company had a trading volume of 62,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,774. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

