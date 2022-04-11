Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.00.

SWMAY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 64 to SEK 66 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from SEK 95 to SEK 92 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th.

SWMAY traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.87. Swedish Match AB has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $9.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.55 and its 200-day moving average is $7.83.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. It provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, nicotine free products, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, G.3, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Thunder, VOLT, Swave, ZYN, G.4, Onico, Qvitt, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

