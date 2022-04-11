Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $28.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Switch in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Switch in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Switch from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet lowered Switch from a b- rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Switch from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.91.

Shares of SWCH stock opened at $30.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 617.00 and a beta of 0.74. Switch has a 52 week low of $17.07 and a 52 week high of $31.80.

Switch ( NYSE:SWCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Switch had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 3.50%. The firm had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Switch’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Switch will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Switch’s payout ratio is 420.00%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $1,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Switch by 12.2% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,737,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,557,000 after purchasing an additional 188,351 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Switch during the fourth quarter worth $8,773,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Switch in the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Switch by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

