Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 1,262.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYF. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 31.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,221,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,911,000 after buying an additional 1,962,732 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 103.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,400,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,009 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 316.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,138,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,648 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,945,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,735 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $65,933,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Synchrony Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

In other news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYF traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.74. 298,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,954,139. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Synchrony Financial has a fifty-two week low of $33.76 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.60.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

