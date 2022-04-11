Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in Sysco by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank raised its position in shares of Sysco by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 80,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 6,183 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sysco by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,395 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $674,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.72. The company had a trading volume of 196,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,603,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $68.05 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.08 and its 200-day moving average is $79.13. The stock has a market cap of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a return on equity of 82.36% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $40,370.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Chris Jasper sold 9,097 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $755,051.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. CL King assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.89.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

