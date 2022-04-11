Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH) Trading 5.3% Higher

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.59 and last traded at $5.58. 19,823 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 268,804 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet upgraded Target Hospitality from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.34.

Target Hospitality ( NASDAQ:TH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. Target Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.40 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Target Hospitality news, insider Troy C. Schrenk sold 21,000 shares of Target Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 114,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 45,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 165.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Target Hospitality by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

About Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH)

Target Hospitality Corp. engages in the provision of rental accommodations with premium catering and value-added hospitality services. It operates through the following business segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. The Permian Basin segment operates facilities in the Permian Basin region and communities in Texas and New Mexico.

