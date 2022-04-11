Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) Receives $33.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TSHA. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

Get Taysha Gene Therapies alerts:

TSHA stock opened at $5.91 on Friday. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $27.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.59.

Taysha Gene Therapies ( NASDAQ:TSHA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.11). Research analysts anticipate that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 75.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth $110,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taysha Gene Therapies (Get Rating)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-120 for the treatment of giant axonal neuropathy; TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome; TSHA-121 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; TSHA-105 foe the treatment of for SLC13A5 Deficiency; and TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taysha Gene Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.