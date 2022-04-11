Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

VIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of VIV stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

