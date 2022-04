Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

VIV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Telefônica Brasil currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Shares of VIV stock opened at $11.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.10. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.44.

Telefônica Brasil ( NYSE:VIV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 7.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This is an increase from Telefônica Brasil’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,409 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,253 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,151 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,393 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. 7.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.