Tellor (TRB) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $10.58 Million

Tellor (TRB) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 11th. Tellor has a market capitalization of $46.84 million and approximately $10.58 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can currently be purchased for $19.80 or 0.00048237 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Tellor has traded 27.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tellor alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003302 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002435 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00034276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.65 or 0.00103904 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Tellor Profile

Tellor (TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,386,397 coins and its circulating supply is 2,365,686 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official message board is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Tellor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tellor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tellor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.